All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year

As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush.

But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day.

From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels.

Here, FN rounds up the outposts that are going to be closed on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The retailer announced in February that it would close all retail locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving after doing so last year.

“We closed our stores and distribution centers last year on Thanksgiving as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our teammates for navigating all the stress and strain of 2020 and to encourage our teammates and customers to spend time with their loved ones,” said Lauren Hobart, Dick’s Sporting Goods President and CEO. “This year, we wanted to give our teammates plenty of notice that we will be closed again, so they have the opportunity to plan for their annual traditions – whether it’s participating in a fun run, watching football or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.”

The chain will reopen its locations on Black Friday, November 26.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker will close all of its North American stores, distribution centers, customer care units, production facilities, and corporate offices on Thanksgiving, the company told FN in an email. The retailer will open on Black Friday at 6-8 a.m. local time.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s said in June that it would close all of its locations on Thanksgiving Day after having a positive reaction to the same decision last year. In 2019, Kohl’s opened stores beginning at 5 p.m. on the holiday.

Macy’s

Macy’s is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City but will be closing stores on the holiday. On Black Friday itself, the chain’s locations will be open for the public, and customers can shop in stores, as well as through its contactless curbside pickup; buy online, pick-up in store; and same-day delivery options.

REI

Once again, REI Co-op will be closed for business on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The outdoor retail giant announced that it will continue its #OptOutside initiative for the seventh consecutive year, closing its more than 170 facilities on Black Friday. This includes stores, activity centers, distribution centers, call centers and its headquarters.

“As the last year and a half has continued to challenge us all, #OptOutside is a reminder of the importance of community and time outside,” REI CEO Eric Artz said in a statement. “What started as a special moment for employees has become a movement for the co-op community to come together and prioritize action on the things that matter most.”

Simon Property Group

The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, announced earlier this month that it will keep its locations closed on Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day, this year. Simon’s properties will reopen to the public on Black Friday.

The announcement marks the second year in a row that Simon has opted to keep its properties closed on Thanksgiving. Last year, chairman, president and CEO David Simon said that the company decided to not open to properties to allow “associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones.”

Target

In January, Target revealed that it would close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, continuing the same system from last year that aimed to limit crowd sizes in stores.

Although its stores will be shuttered, the company launched its holiday deals — both in stores and online — in October.

Walmart

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retail giant said it would close all U.S.-based Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. for the second year in a row. Sam’s Club locations will also be shut for the day, as they have in previous years.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, EVP and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”