StockX First-Time Sellers Unload $800 Million Worth of Products in the Pandemic Era

First-time StockX sellers during the height of the pandemic generated hundreds of millions of dollars in sales.

In its “Pandemic Era Trends: The Next Chapter” report, StockX revealed that the total value of products sold by first-time sellers hit $800 million from March 2020 to April 2021. (In an email to FN, StockX confirmed that 60% of the sellers on the platform in 2020 were new.)

The “stock market of things” also stated that the average number of sales first-time sellers completed during that period was seven, and the top three items sold included two sneakers: the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red” and the Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee.” (The other top-selling item was the PlayStation 5 Blu-Ray edition.)

“A growing number of people are turning to reselling as a side hustle, and this doesn’t just impact the sellers themselves, it’s also beneficial to our buyers. Strong seller distribution leads to increased access to supply,” StockX senior economist Jesse Einhorn said. “Similar to the import and export dynamics of international trade, our global marketplace ensures sellers in one country can fulfill demand from buyers in another country.”

Beyond the sales generated by first-time sellers, StockX offered insight to several other trends. From a footwear perspective, a notable trend includes the 70% increase in average resale price from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021 in Crocs, slides and sandals. Also, Jordan Brand golf shoes increased in trades by 150% for the same period of time, and there was a 150% increase in trades of Nike ACG products.

Non-footwear trends include a 400% increase in skate deck sales from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, a 100% average price premium for rugs and pillows in April 2021 and a 110% average price premium for graphics cards for the same month.

“The work we’re doing to expand our global footprint and diversify our product catalog is creating more opportunities for sellers, and these numbers really prove that. In March, we reported that 77% of StockX customers who sold at least one collectible in 2020 also sold at least one pair of sneakers. The fact that a gaming console is one of the top three products sold by pandemic-era new sellers is another perfect example of how new category growth on StockX is creating more opportunities for sellers,” Einhorn said.