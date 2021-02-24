StockX and Lena Waithe Are Set to Auction Off a Custom Nike Dunk Low With Proceeds Benefitting HillmanHELPS

StockX and Lena Waithe have joined forces for “Campaign for a Cause,” with funds benefitting the multihyphenate’s HillmanHELPS initiative.

To raise money for HillmanHELPS, the charitable initiative of Hillman Grad Productions created to get funds to social justice activists and Black-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19, StockX and Waithe tapped visual artist Láolú Senbanjo to create a one-of-one custom Nike Dunk Low. Starting tomorrow, customers can try for a chance to win the shoes via donation.

“It was imperative that we were intentional in the layers added to HillmanHELPS, and this was an opportunity to merge many Black, and beautiful components,” Waithe said in a statement. “Our mission at Hillman Grad Productions has always been to create protest art that gives a platform to all voices, and StockX became the perfect tie-in for us to lean in and give back to our community.”

To win the one-of-one Nike Dunk Low by Senbanjo, a Nigerian-bred artist who is based in Brooklyn, NY, StockX customers can make a contribution of $10 through a specific landing page on StockX.com starting tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. Donations will be accepted through 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 28.

According to StockX, Láolú customized the sneaker using several themes including “The Chi” (Waithe’s series on Showtime and the nickname of Chicago, her hometown), her passion for storytelling through film, a fist representing the fight for equality, the importance of community outreach and breaking barriers in Hollywood.

The Láolú Senbanjo custom Nike Dunk Low benefitting HillmanHELPS. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

“As a disruptor in the e-commerce space, we empower our community to buy and sell current culture products every day, but we also use our global platform for initiatives that support the fight for equity and justice for all,” StockX VP of cultural marketing Tom Woodger said in a statement. “Lena is one of the most influential voices in this movement — we greatly admire her advocacy and work through Hillman Grad Productions, HillmanHELPS and the many other projects she touches. We are proud to partner with her and Láolú to shine a light on the many injustices Black Americans continue to face today.”