Global Buyers Are Boosting Trade at StockX — Here’s What’s Selling Around the World

StockX might have its roots in the United States — but its expanding global base is increasingly boosting trade across its marketplace.

The “stock market of things” announced today in a report that the number of StockX buyers and sellers located outside of the U.S. grew a respective 135% and 120% year over year in the first quarter. Overall, non-U.S. trade growth surged 130% in the three-month period.

What’s more, the company — which facilitates trades in upwards of 200 countries and territories — reported that it logged a record 30 million global monthly visitors in Q1 2021.

In Europe, three of the top 10 best-selling sneakers in France are grade-school size, with the Jordan 1 Mid Signal Blue taking the top spot on the marketplace. Running shoes are “extremely popular” in Germany; according to StockX, Nike Shox runners and Adidas ZX sneakers are purchased at four times and 16 times the global average, respectively. Italy, on the other hand, is the top non-U.S. market for artist merch (think Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Travis Scott products), while Fear of God is snapped up at three times the rate of all other streetwear brands in the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere abroad, seven of the 10 best-selling sneakers in Australia are Nike Flyknits, whose trades were up 3,000% year over year. In Hong Kong, New Balance is purchased at six times the global average, and Kith items are bought at four times the global average. As for U.S. neighbor Canada, the No. 1 collectible brand is Bearbrick.

Two collaborations stood out in the report: The North Face x Gucci, which has an average price premium of 32% and resale price of $1,580, and Reebok x Maison Margiela, at a 37% price premium and average resale price of $460. Another notable name tossed up by StockX is cult-favorite label Telfar, which is the No. 1 designer accessories brand in Asia and the U.S. across the marketplace. (Louis Vuitton and Gucci still dominate in Europe.)

After concluding a $195 million secondary tender offering and an additional $60 million in Series E-1 primary shares, StockX now has a valuation of $3.8 billion — 35% increase over the figure announced after the closure of its $275 million Series E funding round at the end of last year. It also recently unveiled a new logo, which it said was part of a refreshed brand design illustrative of its “record-breaking growth over the last year and increasing business momentum in 2021.”