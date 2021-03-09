Stadium Goods Expands Its Business With a New Premium Apparel Line

Stadium Goods is ready to boost its presence in apparel.

The sneaker and streetwear marketplace revealed its premium apparel brand today, dubbed Stadium. The range was led by Stadium Goods VP of brand creative and head designer Greig Bennett, and was created with the company’s “deep roots in streetwear culture and the community surrounding it” in mind.

“We’ve had our own apparel since we were founded in 2015, and in the past couple years we’ve really expanded the program to include capsule collections that told very specific stories. The Stadium line is the next iteration of that, and its journey within the Stadium Goods story is a lot like the story of the culture of sneakers and streetwear itself,” Bennett told FN. “Stadium Goods has always had apparel, and we’ll continue the Stadium Goods line, but Stadium represents our next evolution.”

The initial Stadium collection is primarily cut and sew, made with premium materials and consists of 11 pieces. It features hoodies and sweatpants, track pants, mock turtlenecks, a rugby sweater and a varsity letterman jacket.

The debut Stadium drop ranges in price from $85 to $400.

The Blackwatch Hoodie (L) and the Varsity Letterman Jacket from the Stadium Goods premium apparel line, dubbed Stadium. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

“Stadium Goods is a business of course, but we represent a lifestyle as well. We take great pride in our place in the larger community and the culture that surrounds sneakers and streetwear, and it’s important for us to show that this culture is multi-faceted and evolving,” Bennett said. “Stadium is meant to evoke confidence and a sense of accomplishment, and it will occupy a key role in the ongoing story of Stadium Goods.”

The first Stadium collection can be purchased at Stadium Goods stores in New York and Chicago, via Stadiumgoods.com and on Farfetch.com, as well as at select boutique retailers.

Looking ahead, Bennett said customers can expect future collections to build upon what was released with the debut line.

“Subsequent collections may be more directional, more playful, but the through-line will be basing the collections on a timeless ethos,” Bennett explained. “With Stadium, we’re hoping that over time you will continue to pair pieces from different releases, and that the sentiment of the brand will carry through.”

The Mock Turtleneck from the Stadium Goods premium apparel line, dubbed Stadium. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

Despite the economic uncertainties created by COVID-19, Stadium Goods has pressed on to elevate its business. For instance, the company opened a new door in Chicago in October 2020, consuming more than 6,000 square feet of real estate in the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district at 60 East Walton Street.