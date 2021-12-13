Yeezy, Jordan and New Balance Featured on the Stadium Goods Best Sneakers of 2021 List

All of the looks from the Stadium Goods Best Sneakers of 2021 list.

Sneaker brands delivered a seemingly endless amount of heat to the market in 2021. With the year coming to a close, Stadium Goods rounded up its top 10 pairs that made the most noise — which are available at the marketplace now.

The list, according to Stadium Goods, was compiled by content manager Zack Schlemmer as well as other SG editors and its social media team. Factors for inclusion were the impact on sneaker culture, aesthetics, popularity on social media and sales at Stadium Goods.

Arguably the most beloved sneaker on the list — which is dominated by collaborations — is the 2021 FNAA Collaboration of the Year: A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women.” The shoe is available now via Stadiumgoods.com starting at $380, with prices climbing to as high as $1,235.

The list includes two other Jordan styles: the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey” and the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cool Grey.” Pricing for the shoes via Stadium Goods starts at $385 and $449, respectively.

New Balance also makes an appearance twice on the list, with shoes done in collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore and FNAA 2020 Designer of the Year Salehe Bembury. The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 made the cut, with pricing starting at $560 in the “Natural Green” colorway, and Bembury’s New Balance 2002R “Water Be the Guide” is also on the list, with pricing starting at $335.

A trio of Nike collaborations made the cut: Patta x Air Max 1 “Monarch,” Dunk Low x Off-White “Lot 01” and Readymade x Blazer Mid “White.” Pricing for the collabs start at $249, $2,060 and $250 via Stadiumgoods.com

Adidas also made two appearances on the Stadium Goods list. One look is from Kanye West’s Yeezy imprint, the Foam RNNR MXT “Moon Grey,” with prices starting at $439. The other is the Forum Buckle Low Easter collaboration with Bad Bunny. Pricing for the Bad Bunny collab starts at $575.