Stadium Goods Taps Bape for Its First-Ever Sneaker Collaboration

Stadium Goods has stocked some of the rarest and most coveted collaborations on its shelves and online since 2015. Now, the secondary market standout has a sneaker collab of its own.

For its first-ever sneaker collaboration, Stadium Goods has tapped Bape to reimagine a pair of the brand’s iconic silhouettes: the Bape Sta and the Sk8 Sta. The two-shoe lineup will arrive in the fall in limited quantities.

For the Bape Sta “Lexington Gray,” Stadium Goods executed the look with tonal grays, and the Sk8 Sta “Claremont Blue” will be delivered with gray, white and blue hues. To further drive home the collab, Stadium Goods branding is featured on the right side of each sneaker and “Bape Sta” or “Sk8 Sta” is on the left.