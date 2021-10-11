Stadium Goods Taps Bape for Its First-Ever Sneaker Collaboration

Stadium Goods has stocked some of the rarest and most coveted collaborations on its shelves and online since 2015. Now, the secondary market standout has a sneaker collab of its own.
For its first-ever sneaker collaboration, Stadium Goods has tapped Bape to reimagine a pair of the brand’s iconic silhouettes: the Bape Sta and the Sk8 Sta. The two-shoe lineup will arrive in the fall in limited quantities.
For the Bape Sta “Lexington Gray,” Stadium Goods executed the look with tonal grays, and the Sk8 Sta “Claremont Blue” will be delivered with gray, white and blue hues. To further drive home the collab, Stadium Goods branding is featured on the right side of each sneaker and “Bape Sta” or “Sk8 Sta” is on the left.
The Stadium Goods x Bape collaborative sneakers will retail for $315 and drop via Stadiumgoods.com.
“Bape is a staple in every sneakerhead’s closet, including mine, and we’re hyped to have the opportunity to work with them on the ‘Bape Sta’ and ‘Sk8 Sta’ models,” Stadium Goods VP of brand creative and head designer Greig Bennett said in a statement. “This Bape collaboration is a preview of what’s to come in 2022. We’re excited to continue sharing our in-depth knowledge and expertise of sneaker history and culture.”
Although this is the latest headline to come from Stadium Goods, it’s not the only major news the company has made in 2021. Most notably, Stadium Goods revealed its premium in-house apparel brand in March, dubbed Stadium, which it debuted with an 11-piece range featuring hoodies, sweatpants, track pants, mock turtlenecks, a rugby sweater and a varsity letterman jacket.