White Slip-On Vans & Tracksuits Are Trending, And It’s All Because of ‘Squid Game’

With Halloween right around the corner, people have turned to one of Netflix’s newest and most-popular series’ “Squid Game” for inspiration.

The South-Korean drama centers on 456 desperate contestants as they compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game, involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money. Throughout the show, the contestants are dressed in eye-popping teal tracksuits paired with white slip-ons.

As a result, searches for retro-inspired tracksuits are on the rise, with a more than 97% uptick, according to global fashion shopping platform Lyst. Then for shoes, searches for white slip-ons increased 145%. Vans are the most viewed style over the past week, said Lyst.

In addition, red boiler suits and white numbered t-shirts have spiked 62% and 35%, respectively. To top it off, demand for the color teal is up 130% week-on-week. No doubt “Squid Game” will be one of the most popular Halloween costumes seen this year as the show still ranks as No. 1 in the U.S.

“Squid Game” is inspiring this year’s Halloween costumes. CREDIT: YOUNGKYU PARK

It looks like Halloween also may be influencing more trends. Consumers are continuing to search for party-ready boots, with keywords such as “glitter” and “sparkly” increasing 83% over the past month. Searches for silver boots are up 41% month-on-month as well.

Hailey Bieber’s recent Instagram post also proved that over-the-top embellished boots are on trend. After she posted Saint Laurent’s rhinestone boots last week, online searches for similar pieces spiked 65% in less than 48 hours, Lyst reported. Labels including Paris Texas, Victoria Beckham and Dear Frances were the most sought-after brands.