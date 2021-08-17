Social Status Reveals the ‘Free Lunch’ Short Film Ahead of Its Nike Dunk Collaboration Release

The highly-anticipated Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch” now has a release date, and to tell the story of the collaboration, the retailer has delivered a captivating campaign and short film.

The short film, which is also titled “Free Lunch,” aims to offer a look into life in U.S. housing projects through authentic storytelling and the impact of summertime free lunch programs in underserved communities, most notably the “friendships, relationships and interactions that form rich experiences.” Directed by Julien and Justen Turner and featuring a performance from comedian Lou Young, the video was also created to show the “joy in the struggle and life to be lived beyond one’s circumstances.”

In addition to the short film reveal, Social Status — one of 2020 FN Retailer of the Year The Whitaker Group’s retail banners, owned and founded by James Whitner — announced the release information for the Nike Dunk “Free Lunch” collaboration. The looks will come in sizing for both adults and kids, and drop in two colorways: “Chocolate Milk” and “Strawberry Milk.” The “Chocolate Milk” shoe will come in a burnt sunrise hue, and “Strawberry Milk” will be delivered in archaeo pink. Both will feature hits of velvet and faux fur, tonal topstitch Swooshes, embroidered mini Swoosh branding and custom free lunch meal ticket tags.

The Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch” in the “Chocolate Milk” colorway arrives Sept. 4, and “Strawberry Milk”drops Sept. 18. Adult sizes will retail for $130, preschool sizes will sell for $80 and toddler sizes will come with a $70 price tag. The shoes will release in-store and online via Socialstatuspgh.com.