Sarah Jessica Parker Closes SJP New York City Flagship Store Due to Omicron Concerns

Sarah Jessica Parker has closed her New York City flagship store due to COVID-19 and growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, the company announced on Tuesday. The SJP Collection boutique is located on 54th Street in midtown Manhattan and will remain closed until further notice.

“It is our top priority to keep both our customers and staff safe and healthy,” Parker wrote on the brand’s Instagram account. “Keep following us here for updates as we work towards a safe reopening. We are so sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see you soon.”

In the mean time, customers can call the boutique at 646-863-2133 during store hours to speak to a member of its staff who will assist remotely.

Despite the closure, Parker, a nearly lifelong New Yorker, has been vocal about getting people back into the city, and back into stores since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “You just can’t give up on this city,” she told FN in September 2020. “All of us are feeling very tired of the headlines of ‘New York is dead.’ I don’t think it’s helpful, and I really wish papers would stop writing that. There are really serious issues happening in our city, and some of them have only been highlighted by the pandemic in terms of the inequitable economy.”



The SJP flagship is one of many recent shut downs as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the U.S.

On Monday, all Apple stores in New York City closed for in-person shopping. It is unclear how long the stores will remain closed. Meanwhile, Broadway has also canceled many of its recent performances, and sporting events, from the NHL to NBA, have seen postponements so far this month.