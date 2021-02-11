The Shoe Surgeon to Create a Custom Sneaker for the Chips Ahoy! Mascot With the Help of Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Chips Ahoy! has tapped Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone to create a new shoe for Chip, the brand’s “spokes-cookie,” in an effort that will also benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Ciambrone will lead a virtual workshop with 10 teens from Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country to create the sneaker Chip will wear in ads throughout the year, which will take design cues from public voting. Additionally, the sneaker will be created and become a prize in the upcoming Chip’s Kicks Sneaker Sweepstakes.

“It could be an original shoe, it could be something [from a brand] that’s reimagined. We don’t actually have that yet figured out yet, that’s going to be part of the contest,” Ciambrone told FN. “Theoretically, it could be a Jordan 1, an Adidas [shoe] — the Forum is hot right now — it could be a New Balance. It could be any any brand or an original issue. We really want input from the teens and the fans online to see what they’re thinking, really bring them in and get them involved with the whole process. If they pick a silhouette and guide us that way, I think it’s going to be fun.”

As of today, people can vote for details to include on Chip’s shoe, including the materials, colors and more by visiting Chipskicks.com. The entries, according to Chips Ahoy!, will both enter them into a sweepstakes for the chance to win one of several prizes — including a pair of the custom sneakers, which will be valued at $5,000 — as well as trigger a $5 donation, up to $20,000, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The grand prize, which will be awarded to one fan, is the chance to attend The Shoe Surgeon’s design school, which can be done either in-person or virtually, to learn about shoemaking.

Voters must be 13 years old and older, and votes must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 28. Ciambrone confirmed that 72 pairs total will be produced.

Additionally, Chips Ahoy! has committed to a $100,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support its arts programming.

“This partnership with Chips Ahoy, it really hits home because when I was younger, I was a part of a Boys & Girls Club. It was an outlet for me to play sports or just go somewhere that felt safe,” Ciambrone told FN. “This partnership comes working with the Boys & Girls Club arts program specifically, and it’s just a way to to give back. I’ve spoken at many Boys & Girls Clubs and done workshops with them, so it just felt perfect.”

He continued, “I remember being a kid and I didn’t get the opportunity to have an outlet like this. If you can inspire the kids and put creative things in front of them at a younger age, I just think they’re going to be better off in the future.”

After the sweepstakes, a limited run of the custom Chips Ahoy! x The Shoe Surgeon sneakers will be available via NTWRK through a drawing on April 21.