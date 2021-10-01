Rihanna-Owned Savage X Fenty Eyes Retail Store Expansion for 2022

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty will soon have a home in physical retail stores.

In a Thursday interview with Bloomberg, Savage X Fenty’s chief marketing and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, said that the $1 billion brand would open its own stores in 2022 throughout the U.S., with plans to open up stores in Europe in the future.

“We know that in intimate apparel specifically, because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online and they want to be able to go physically try the product on, touch, feel, make sure they found the right size and the right fit for them,” Pendarvis told Bloomberg. “So retail is an important part of our growth strategy.”

Pendarvis did not disclose details regarding the specific locations of the stores or the timeline for opening.

After a round of Series B funding in February, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand hit a $1 billion valuation. In August, Forbes reported that Rihanna was worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

As legacy lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret continues to struggle, newcomers such as Aerie and Savage X Fenty are taking a different approach to appealing to intimate wear consumers. While Victoria’s Secret has faced years of criticism for its sensualized messaging and limited size offerings, Savage X Fenty is known for its body positive marketing, fashion shows, and size and gender inclusivity.

Victoria’s Secret currently operates 871 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Savage X Fenty operates a robust digital business, but Pendarvis is excited about the possibilities that await the brand in its brick-and-mortar expansion.

“We’re incredibly excited about bringing this brand to life in physical form,” she said.