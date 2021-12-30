How Robe Looks Is Reimagining Resale by Offering the Chance to Shop Celebrity Closets

For the style-focused, there are countless celebrity closets they’d love to raid. Robe Looks is out to make that possible.

The curated online marketplace launched at the start of the month, with an effort to offer people the chance to buy pre-owned clothing from celebrity closets and a focus on creating a circular fashion economy. The marketplace, according to Robe Looks, believes it will reimagine secondhand shopping by tapping into culture, commerce and luxury through the celebrity collections. There is also a charitable component, with no less than 20% of the proceeds going to a charity of the celebrity’s choice.

“Community is the heartbeat of culture and a sacred element of humanity. Robe Looks is focused on a circular economy, and our company is shaped around perpetual impact,” Robe Looks founder and CEO Chad Patterson told FN. “Twenty percent of our sales are donated to charitable organizations and we want to champion the folks that are providing resources in service to the community. We believe that when you give back to the community, the community gives back to you.”

He continued, “We are poised to carve out a space in the fashion resale landscape, leading with our vision and company mission to make second-hand fashion popular. We want to create the most fun, authentic and personalized sustainable shopping experience in the world.”

Robe Looks debuted with the Athlete’s Collection, which featured selections from the closets of NBA ballers Avery Bradley and Taurean Prince on Robelooks.com. A portion of the proceeds from the initial drop — which included items from Yeezy, Fear of God, Off-White, Dior and others — went to Action Against Hunger and National Kids Hoops Association.

“The fashion industry is one where we have not necessarily always been responsible. Robe’s focus on charity and circularity is a reminder to be more conscious in the decisions that we make and how our individual choices affects one another,” Bradley told FN.

Robe Looks followed the initial Athlete Collections drop with collections from pro basketball players DJ Augustin (which supported Stroke of Love) and Terry Rozier (which benefitted 12 Blessings).

NBA star Avery Bradley for Robe Looks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Robe Looks

“Athletes are leaders in their domain as well as the fashion community. They are important to the social culture, and a lot of them have passions in spaces beyond their respected sport. At Robe Looks, we want to amplify those passions, in particular, the passions that support environmental and social impact,” Patterson said.

Patterson outlined a series of goals to achieve by 2025, which includes engaging in partnerships beyond NBA athletes.

“We look to expand our company through an array of different avenues by 2025. We are currently working with NBA athletes and our next market is WNBA and NFL athletes. Specifically, our goal is to work with athletes from a range of professional sports,” Patterson said. “Additionally, we would like to expand our consumer market to connect with both the millennial and Gen Z populations.”

He continued, “We plan to achieve our company goals by remaining true to our core mission, which is accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable living. We intend to listen to our community, execute on company initiatives, and be an innovative, yet reflective brand. By keeping our vision as the main priority, we will be well-positioned to hit our goals and make a lasting environmental and social impact.”