TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and More Retailers Opening New Stores in 2022

As 2021 winds down, some retailers are optimistic about the future of their brick-and-mortar stores.

While many stores shuttered multiple locations throughout 2021, some retailers have announced ambitious store expansion plans for 2022. Discount chains, in particular, are on the upswing, with some chains announcing plans to open hundreds of new locations in the upcoming year. Digitally native brands, like Allbirds and Savage X Fenty, are also making moves to expand their physical presence in 2022 beyond e-commerce.

According to Coresight Research, U.S. retailers have announced 617 stores closures for 2022. Meanwhile, retailers have announced 584 openings slated for next year.

At 5,083 store openings this year, 2021 could mark a year where store openings outpace closings, which are currently at 5,079 for 2021.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) attributes these 2021 numbers to a general rebound from mass store closures in 2020. For reference, 9,689 U.S. stores closed in 2020. Stimulus checks and growth in consumer spending have also contributed to the growth.

From discount chains to big-box stores, here are retailers that have store openings slated for 2022.

Dollar General

Dollar General plans to open 1,000 new Popshelf concept stores, or a higher-priced retail concept meant to attract higher income shoppers, by 2025. The discount chain also plans to expand internationally for the first time by opening 10 stores in Mexico by the end of fiscal 2022.

Savage X Fenty

In an October interview with Bloomberg, Savage X Fenty’s chief marketing and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, said that the $1 billion brand would open its own stores in 2022 throughout the U.S., with plans to open up stores in Europe in the future. Pendarvis did not disclose details regarding the specific locations of the stores or the timeline for opening.

TJX Companies, parent to TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods

In a call with investors, TJX CFO Scott Goldenberg said the company plans to open more than 170 stores in 2022 with plans to remodel existing stores as well.

Ross Stores

Ross CEO Barbara Rentler said in a recent call with investors that the company plans to return to its regular system of opening about 100 stores a year in 2022.

Burlington Stores

Burlington expects to open about 120 new stores in 2022. Including closures, the company will end the year with a net total of 90 new stores. After 2022, the company plans to open between 130 and 150 new stores every year.

Citi Trends

The discount retailer said it plans to open 40 new stores in fiscal 2022, with plans to remodel about 40 stores.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Earlier this year, Dick’s Sporting Goods opened the first locations of its new outdoor banner, dubbed Public Lands. The stores, which span around 50,000 to 60,000 square feet, include a massive footwear section with shoes for hiking, running, outdoor lifestyle and more. It also launched the experiential House of Sport concept — which features a 17,000-square-foot turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, batting cage, golf hitting bays and a putting green — in order to help drive foot traffic to physical stores.

In a call with investors in November, Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobart said that the company has plans to open more of these stores in 2022.

Foot Locker

The shoe retailer said it plans to open its first home field store in South Florida for it combined Champs Sports x Eastbay unit, which will take up about 35,000 gross square feet.