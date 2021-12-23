Amazon, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Among Retailers Limiting At-Home COVID-19 Test Purchases

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the U.S., at-home testing kits are becoming a hot commodity.

In some cases, demand is so high, that certain retailers are placing purchase limitations on the number of tests people can purchase. Over the counter tests in high demand right now include the Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp tests.

As cases and demand for testing surges, here are the retailers that capping the number of tests available for purchase.

Amazon

Amazon said it is experience shortages in COVID-19 tests due to strong demand. As such a spokesperson said that the company is limited the number of purchaes for its own Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit to 10 per shopper.

“We are working hard to secure additional COVID-19 test inventory available from our selling partners,” the spokesperson said.

In regards to third party sellers, Amazon is allowing them to set their own product quantity limits for their tests available on Amazon.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy said is working to make sure it has enough stock of the different at-home tests as it faces a surge in demand. The chain said it is limiting purchases to six tests per person in order to ensure broader access

“Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com,” a CVS spokesperson told FN in a statement. “We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations.”

Walmart

Walmart said while its inventory of COVID-19 tests is stronger in store, it is facing more limited inventory online. As such, Walmart is limited purchases of these tests to eight testing kits per online order to help keep testing available to more people

“We have not placed limits nationally for in store purchases, however each store may or may not set its own limits based upon local inventory,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Walgreens

Walgreens has implemented a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 tests, which is effective online and in stores

“Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid OTC testing solutions,” Walgreens wrote in an online statement.