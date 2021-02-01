How Brands and Retailers Are Tackling Diversity — Both Within and Beyond Their Organizations

Following a year marked by national unrest over racial inequity, a number of retailers, fashion groups and footwear brands are taking a new approach to celebrating Black History Month.

Beyond product launches and collaborations with Black talent, companies like Gap, Neiman Marcus and Walmart are upping the ante on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives by donating millions of dollars in product and funds to nonprofits, addressing representation within their own organizations and committing to allocate shelf space for Black-owned brands, among other moves.

The renewed attention on racial equality comes at a time of heightened crises — not the least of which includes the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on minorities and people of color, as well as the social justice movement that followed the fatal police shootings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Related With a Spate of New Initiatives, Macy's Steps Up Diversity Efforts in Honor of Black History Month How Neiman Marcus Plans to Support the Black Community This Month -- And Beyond Gap Is Taking Aurora James' 15 Percent Pledge to Drive Racial Equity Across Retail

As the country observes the start of Black History Month, here’s how retail players are bringing more attention to the many contributions — fashion and otherwise — of the Black community.

Watch on FN

Gap

Gap Inc. has joined the 15 Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that holds retailers accountable on their commitment to dedicate 15% of shelf space to Black-owned labels. The company — parent to the namesake chain as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta — shared that it would launch internships, externships, apprenticeships and trainings that provide more opportunities for Black talent. It added that it would donate $200,000 to the organization to support its mission.

“Driving lasting change takes time and maniacal focus, and we’re invested for the long term,” head of equality and belonging Kisha Modica said in a statement. “As we strive to enable a culture of inclusion and belonging for all, we are excited to partner with the 15 Percent Pledge to accelerate our commitment to increase access and opportunity for Black and Latinx communities.”

Macy’s

In support of Black Girls CODE and the United Negro College Fund, Macy’s Inc. is introducing a charitable campaign in stores and online, as well as highlighting Black creatives and Black-owned brands. Throughout the month, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change to benefit those nonprofits. What’s more, the company — also a member of the 15 Percent Pledge — is launching 11 new Black-owned beauty brands, plus welcoming 16 Black-owned labels to its Story at Macy’s pop-up shop. It is also installing Black history-themed window displays at its major locations and continuing its vendor development program promoting gender and racial diversity.

“As we honor Black culture and Black brilliance, we are intensifying our commitment to the growth and advancement of Black-owned businesses, creators, changemakers and young talent — who are all woven into the fabric of the Black experience,” chief diversity officer Shawn Outler said in a statement. “We are supporting current and future history-makers who will create a more rich and inclusive community for our colleagues and customers.”

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus Group has kicked off its “Celebrating Black History by Supporting Black Futures” campaign, focused on fostering the next generation of Black leaders. The multi-pronged strategy is composed of several new and ongoing initiatives, including philanthropic support for organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of America, internal learning opportunities and marketing programs that spotlight Black talent. Customers who visit the retailer’s website can shop Black- and minority-owned brands, which have been curated in a special section, Spotlight on Diversity. In addition, the company announced that it has donated $1 million over a three-year period to nonprofits that support Black communities across the United States.

“Neiman Marcus Group is investing in a strong foundation of educational support, mentoring and leadership skills, which are all crucial to the success of our communities,” VP of ESG and chief communications officer Amber Seikaly said in a statement. “We have a commitment to serving communities across the U.S., and we’re thrilled to continue supporting organizations that build brighter futures.”

Nordstrom

This month, Nordstrom Inc. is introducing partnerships with 12 Black-founded beauty labels, launching the Black-owned GOODEE brand for its home category and introducing a new collection of intimates in a range of skin tones and sizes. For February and March, its New York City flagship will unveil its latest Center Stage pop-up, which showcases a variety of Black-run labels across shoes, clothing, beauty and accessories. Plus, for its latest New Concepts @ Nordstrom initiative, it will debut “Concept 012: Black_Space” — a national retail platform for designers, creatives and thought leaders that represent Black culture.

“We’re committed to improving the diversity of the vendors we partner with across all parts of our business,” chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit said in a statement. “We’re making strong progress to find and support diverse brands, and we are very excited to introduce them to our customers. Most importantly, these brands and the products they offer help us meet the diverse needs of our customers, while continuing to create the inspiration and discovery they expect to find when shopping at Nordstrom.”

PVH

PVH Corp. and the Council of Fashion Designers of America unveiled today their “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” report — a definitive work of research that suggests the next steps for the industry to become more representative and equitable in its workforce, talent pipeline and consumer base. Together, the Calvin Klein parent and fashion trade organization — which began the collaboration in 2018 — identified six key areas of opportunity: access, advocacy, awareness, belonging, compensation and promotion.

“The inclusion and diversity challenges in the fashion industry are real. This important research not only confirms that; the learnings from it will also help guide the work towards positive and lasting change,” PVH CEO Stefan Larsson said in a statement. “We have work to do at PVH; together with our larger industry, we have a collective responsibility to lean in and drive real impact. This is as important as any business strategy and speaks more broadly to who we are as human beings and the impact we can have on society.”

Walmart

Back in June, Walmart Inc. and its philanthropic arm pledged to contribute $100 million over five years through a Center for Racial Equity to help address racial disparities in the U.S. Today, the big-box chain and the Walmart Foundation announced that they have collectively distributed the first $14.3 million of that commitment in grants to 16 nonprofits. Among those organizations are the Student Freedom Initiative, which provides alternative financing for historically Black college and university juniors and seniors majoring in STEM; the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change; the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which connects public and private resources with underinvested communities; and the Association of Black Foundation Executives.

“Walmart has made a commitment to advancing racial equity, finding areas where we as a company can best contribute our resources and expertise to change society’s systems that perpetuate racism and discrimination,” senior director of the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity Kirstie Sims said in a statement. “We are excited to announce our initial investment to these deserving nonprofits that help advance racial equity through their organizations every day.”