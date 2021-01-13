Retail Intel: Dior’s Pops Up in SoHo With Its First Capsule Dedicated to Loungewear + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry.

Jan. 13, 2020: Dior is popping up in New York City’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. The luxury fashion house announced that it would present its Chez Moi collection — its first capsule entirely dedicated to loungewear — at 109 Greene St. starting this week through March 19. The line features embroidered velvet slides, cashmere ponchos, technical cotton bralettes and briefs, blankets and book tote. According to the company, the store is the first in a series of popups set to open around the world, including in Europe and Asia later in the year.

Big Openings Last Month

Dec. 14, 2020: Maison Margiela has introduced a new flagship at 33 Avenue Montaigne in Paris’ Eighth Arrondissement. Developed by Dutch architect Studio Anna Holtrop, the store concept reflects the evolved visual language established at the fashion house by creative director John Galliano. The location spans roughly 2,690 square feet over two levels and displays the full range of the brand’s co-ed collections, plus shoes, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances. The surfaces of the outpost’s plaster walls and columns were individually hand-cast in textile molds, while the shelves, tables and seats were carved in stained travertine. The ceilings and walls of the fitting rooms, on the other hand, were painted in a dark green high gloss. It marks Maison Margiela’s fourth store in Paris.

Watch on FN

Dec. 14, 2020: Melissa has made its West Coast debut. The Brazilian heritage shoemaker has opened its Melissa Clube store in Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City. It marks the second retail outpost for the label in the United States following the unveiling of its location in New York eight years ago. Spanning roughly 1,093 square feet, the architectural undertaking was led by Ourico Arquitetura e Design of Rio de Janeiro. The space fuses modernity and comfort, while committing to the brand’s pillars of sustainability, fashion, art and design. It displays zines, socks and posters as part of visual project #MeetMelissa, which pays homage to the vibrant youth culture of LA.

Dec. 4, 2020: Cole Haan has announced the opening of its GRANDSHØP concept store on Cat Street in Harajuku, Tokyo. The two-story outpost — which features high-tech flourishes like a second-floor window with a transparent LED screen and QR codes found throughout the interior — serves as the company’s flagship on the pedestrianized fashion thoroughfare and the third GRANDSHØP in the country. “Japan holds a special place for the Cole Haan brand as we’ve been there for more than a quarter century,” brand president David Maddocks said in a statement. “It only made sense to bring our most innovative retail concept to one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world.” To commemorate the debut, GRANDSHØP will carry the limited-edition Cole Haan x Hasan Minhaj GrandPrø Rally Court sneakers, which was created in collaboration with the award-winning comedian.