Retail Intel: The RealReal Opens a Store in Newport Beach With One-of-a-Kind Pieces & Repair Services + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry.

Feb. 5, 2021: After setting up shop in Brooklyn last month, The RealReal has opened a store in Newport Beach, California. Located in the upscale Lido Marina Village, the retail space features a luxury consignment office, women’s ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes as well as men’s bags and sneakers. The store will also house fine jewelry, watches, home decor and art. Additionally, the new location will offer a full menu of services, including cleaning and repairing. Like the brand’s other stores, the Newport Beach location was designed with the community in mind as it features a ’60s and ’70s California modern aesthetic. The space showcases an earth-toned color palette and includes Andrew Bush vintage prints and vintage ceramics.

Big Openings Last Month

Jan. 26, 2021: The RealReal is expanding its NYC brick-and-mortar footprint to Brooklyn, with a new store in the residential but artistic neighborhood of Cobble Hill. The store is the first to have a designated section for vintage and is curated for the Brooklyn customer. Inspired by the neighborhood’s art scene, the location features a painted tile mural by Brooklyn artist Cassie Griffin and sustainable elements throughout the shop such as cork flooring. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, the 2,500 square foot space will be open for shoppers to browse and consign. For more info visit Therealreal.com/brooklyn.

Jan. 15, 2021: Snipes is opening a new store at 1117 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, N.Y. To mark the latest addition to its expending roster of brick-and-mortar outposts, the retailer will present “Dunks Since 1985,” which honors 35 years of the Nike Dunk sneaker — named FN’s Shoe of the Year in 2020. From Jan. 21 (the official debut date of the store) to Feb. 18, the Eastern Parkway location will be outfitted with a built-in museum that highlights the iconic shoe’s 35 silhouettes, curated by Project Blitz.

Jan. 13, 2021: Dior is popping up in New York City’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. The luxury fashion house announced that it would present its Chez Moi collection — its first capsule entirely dedicated to loungewear — at 109 Greene St. starting this week through March 19. The line features embroidered velvet slides, cashmere ponchos, technical cotton bralettes and briefs, blankets and book tote. According to the company, the store is the first in a series of popups set to open around the world, including in Europe and Asia later in the year.