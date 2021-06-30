REI Co-Op Reveals a $250,000 Investment in the National Park Foundation to Fund Women’s Fire Corps Crews

REI Co-op is making a quarter million dollar investment to support all-women fire crews who look after the country’s national parks.

The leading outdoor retailer announced an investment of more than $250,000 in the National Park Foundation, which will be made this year. REI stated it will fund women’s fire corps crews as part of a larger effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the charitable organization’s wildland fire program. Also, it is part of the retailer’s ongoing fight to combat the effects of climate change.

REI said its investment will support crews in Yosemite and Grand Teton National Parks, which will enable people to receive firefighting experience and training.

“Protecting public lands has become ever more important as climate change continues to bring extreme conditions and worsening wildfires,” REI director of community advocacy and impact Marc Berejka said in a statement. “Supporting all-women fire crews will build capacity for overall firefighting efforts, while creating more opportunities for women in the field.”

This latest investment is part of an ongoing partnership with the National Park Foundation. To date, REI — and its private REI Foundation charity — have contributed more than $12 million in cash and in-kind support, the company revealed in a statement.

“REI’s continued support demonstrates their strong commitment to a more equitable and climate resilient world,” National Park Foundation chief program officer LaTresse Snead said in a statement. “Thanks to the vision and generosity of partners and donors like REI, the National Park Foundation is helping to preserve parks and grow a more diverse and robust national parks community.”