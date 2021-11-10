Why Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Is Trending Nearly 30 Years Later

Call it the return of the “revenge dress.”

After the first images of actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana wearing the famous black dress on set of “The Crown” surfaced this week, searches for the look skyrocketed.

Debicki is starring as the royal in Season 5 of the Netflix’s hit series. She follows in the footsteps of Emma Corrin, who played the younger version of Diana. In Season 5 of “The Crown,” scheduled to premiere in November 2022, fans will see the last years of the Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, as well as the final days of Diana’s life before she died in a 1997 car crash.

According to Lyst, online searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses increased 58% on the online shopping platform just after the pictures came out and within one day, sweetheart-neck black dresses were up 103%.

Princess Diana in her “Revenge Dress” and Manolo Blahnik heels in 1994. CREDIT: AP

It was 1994 when Princess Diana stepped out in the unforgettable outfit at the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in London. It also happened to be the same day Prince Charles admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles on national television.

Diana turned heads that evening in an off-the-shoulder, fitted dress, which later became known as the “Revenge” dress due to the timing of the event and the look. And for her shoes, Diana wore Manolo Blahnik heels.

Blahnik recently opened up to FN about the memorable moment that is now cemented into pop culture history.

“I was fortunate to know and serve her Royal Highness. She was a joy, the most divine woman … wonderfully polite and enormously kind,” he said. “She used to visit me at Old Church Street, we would close the windows and just talk while she tried on pair after pair. Usually she wore delightful little flats, but one Christmas she purchased a pair of classic black pumps. I don’t like to talk about her much as it’s still too painful — I loved her dearly.”

