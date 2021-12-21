P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage.

The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay.

P.J. Tucker and styles from his eBay collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro PE. A navy test sample of Air Jordan 1 Lows, as well as a Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE and Nike LeBron 8 V2 Diana Taurasi PE sneakers, are also for sale.

Sneakers from Tucker’s eBay collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

One of the boldest styles in Tucker’s eBay collection — also its most expensive — is the Nike Dunk SB Low “Heineken,” with a listed price of $15,000. The low-top style features white and green leather uppers inspired by Heineken beer cans, as well as red laces and a red star accent. Originally released in June 2003, the style is now a hot commodity among Air Jordan collectors. Though similar colorways have been released over the years, original pairs often resell between $1,000 and $8,400 on sites such as GOAT, StockX and Fight Club.

P.J. Tucker’s Nike Dunk Low Pro SB Heineken sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Tucker’s eBay collection does have a notable charitable twist, being launched in partnership with Soles 4 Souls. The Tennessee-based nonprofit, which distributes shoes and clothing to those in need, will receive a portion of the collection’s proceeds.

You can shop Tucker’s sneaker collection on eBay now.