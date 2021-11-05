PacSun Is Expanding Its Retail Footprint With Kids Stores — Starting With the Mall of America

PacSun is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, and is doing so with dedicated kids stores.

The retailer announced today that its first PacSun Kids store stateside is now open. Located within the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., the store consumes 1,435 square feet of retail space and is connected to the PacSun adult store.

The company said in a statement that PacSun Kids was designed without gender to cater to consumers aged 4-14 years old.

“At PacSun, we want our consumers to be free to express themselves and choose what they want to wear without boundaries, which was the driving factor behind introducing our PacSun Kids label, completely without gender,” PacSun president Brie Olson said in a statement. “Expanding our offerings at the store level at Mall of America, where we’ve offered our main collection for years, was very important to us to continue empowering our youngest consumers yet to pick what they want from a PacSun label and store created just for them.”

Looking ahead, PacSun said via statement that it plans to open five PacSun Kids stores in 2022, which will all stock brands including Fear of God Essentials, Adidas, Vans and Champion, as well as its in-house PacSun Kids brand.

A look inside the first-ever Pacsun Kids store at the Mall of America. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jackie Adelmann Photography/Pacsun

Prior to the Mall of America store opening, Pacsun hosted digital initiatives in celebration, including a livestream shopping event showcasing new holiday offerings from the brand with mommy blogger Jena Holliday, who is also the founder and CEO Spoonful of Faith. Also, a special holiday Instagram filter was created that consumers could access through a seasonal in-store QR code.

PacSun launched the PacSun Kids category this year, and to get it off the ground, the company put together several livestreams and pop-ups. The company said via statement that it will look to host more livestream events in the future at the Cerritos, Calif., store and at the Brea Mall in California, which will soon have dedicated Kids spaces.