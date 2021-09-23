Italian Sneaker Brand P448 Launches Unisex Loungewear For Fall

P448 is expanding categories. The Italian sneaker brand officially launched apparel for fall with a range of loungewear.

Called P448 Threads, the collection includes unisex crewnecks ($120) and hooded sweatshirts ($130), as well as matching pants ($120) in a neutral colorways, such as milk stone grey and black.

The apparel is made in Italy from 100% organic Milk cotton and features a vegan, polyurethane label in fuchsia, which has significantly less environmental impact compared to plastic.

It’s currently available exclusively on P448.com and P448 boutiques, including at its first U.S. location, on New York’s Fifth Avenue.

P448’s crewneck sweatshirt retails for $120. CREDIT: Courtesy of P448

P448 sweatpants retail for $120. CREDIT: Courtesy of P448

P448 opened its brick-and-mortar store last month. “The difference with this pop-up is to break away from that real structured attitude toward retail,” Kulkin told FN, “to let loose and see what is new — what does a customer like, what don’t they like — and not be so focused on the actual conversion of sales. To me, it is just as important for people to physically feel the attitude of the brand as the product. I’m a believer that sales will come.”

Though brick-and-mortar retail has been challenged throughout the pandemic, Kulkin is bullish on the brand’s latest expansion effort and plans to open similar pop-ups in Chicago and Miami.

In October, Kulkin took on full ownership of P448 through his StreetTrend LLC firm in a joint venture partnership with the financial services and brand investment firm Hilco Global, after acquiring a 30% stake in the brand from NoThanks SpA in 2018. Prior to that, Kulkin served as P448’s exclusive distributor and marketing partner for the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.