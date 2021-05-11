Outdoor Retailer Will Require Masks at Summer Denver Show — and No Hugs or Handshakes

Outdoor Retailer is taking extra precautions to ensure attendees are safe when the in-person format returns in August. Those precautions include temperature checks and face masks.

Today, organizers revealed the health and safety plan for the upcoming event, which will take place from Aug. 10-12 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. In the plan — which will include precautions beyond what has been mandated by government and local authorities — Outdoor Retailer stated it will require temperature checks of all attendees and that face masks are required of everyone who enters the building. Only children under 2 years old won’t be required to wear a mask, and one will be provided to attendees, if needed.

Furthermore, OR said it designed the show with one-way entrances and exits and to allow for social distancing; will disinfect all seating, restrooms and frequently touched public areas daily; medical personnel will be available to help those who feel ill unexpectedly at the show; and exhibitors will have access to enhanced cleaning and disinfection services for their booths.

Also, Outdoor Retailer said there will be no hugs or handshakes because of its no-contact policy.

When arriving, event organizers suggest attendees allow for extra time when for both arrival and when making appointments, said there will be transparent barriers on registration counters and confirmed that attendees will be asked to acknowledge and accept its terms and conditions before receiving badges.

Outdoor Retailer announced in February that it would return to the in-person event this summer — although pushed back to August from June — after having to go virtual with multiple events due to COVID-19. Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer SVP and show director, said the reason to push back the show was to offer the time to put on a safe in-person event, as well as allow for exhibitors and attendees ample time to plan to participate and provide “greater peace-of-mind in the opportunity to gather and do business together.”

Although OR will return in August, it is not the first trade show to bring people back this year. In February, the Atlanta Shoe Market returned to the Cobb Galleria Centre. Ahead of the event, organizers confirmed that at least 463 exhibitors signed on to participate, which is 30-35% lower than in a typical year, Atlanta Shoe Market executive director Laura Conwell O’Brien said. And like OR, masks were be mandatory for all attendees. “If you don’t want to wear it, you will be asked to leave. That’s as simple as that,” said O’Brien. “We have to respect each other.”