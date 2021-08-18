Old Navy Will Offer Plus Sizes for All Women’s Items at No Extra Cost

Old Navy is making major moves in the realm of body inclusivity.

The value retailer will now offer a full range of sizes in all women’s clothing styles via the launch of its “Bodequality” program, the company announced Wednesday. Starting Aug. 20, all Old Navy women’s styles will be available in sizes 0-30 and XS-4X with no price differentiation between sizes.

The announcement represents Old Navy’s commitment to size inclusivity and body positivity. As part of the initiatives, all stores will undergo a process to be outfitted into “fully size-integrated shopping experiences.”

All clothing items will now be grouped together according to style in the stores, with no special sections for larger sizes. Stores will also feature new Bodequality marketing images as well as mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18. Associates will undergo customer-focused training to make sure every shopper feels comfortable and welcome in stores. Online, Old Navy’s women’s and women’s plus collections will be merged into one feed and each style will be displayed on models in of varying sizes.

Related Planned Store Openings Are Outpacing Closures This Year -- Here Are the Retailers Debuting New Locations Loft Is Dropping Plus Sizes -- and Customers Are Not Happy All the Presidents Day Shoe Sales You Should Be Shopping This Weekend

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, Old Navy president and CEO, in a statement. “Bodequality is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

In recent years, more brands have launched initiatives focused on size inclusivity. In 2019, Nike introduced plus-sized models in its London flagship store to advertise the company’s larger size offerings. Victoria’s Secret recently expanded its marketing and product offerings to feature more inclusive sizes.

To launch Bodequality, Old Navy ran body scans and fit clinics with women of all sizes to create realistic digital avatars of women’s bodies. The brand also interviewed hundreds of women about body image and associated topics.

“We set out to understand what women of all sizes wanted from fashion and the shopping experience and were inspired to revolutionize every area of our business — from how we fit and design our products, to how we communicate to customers in stores and online — to ensure that all women feel welcome and represented,” said Alison Partridge Stickney, head of women’s and maternity merchandising at Old Navy. “This launch is a transformative moment for our brand and the fashion industry.”