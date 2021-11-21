A Nordstrom Store in California Was Hit By Roughly 80 Looters on Saturday Night

Merchandise in the Nordstrom store at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Calif. was stolen on Saturday night.

“On Saturday evening, a large, coordinated group of individuals entered our Walnut Creek store and began looting. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured; five employees who sustained minor injuries have been treated and released. The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we’re doing everything we can to support them through this situation. We are working with the Walnut Creek Police Department in their active investigation,” the company said in a statement emailed to FN.

As first reported by NBC, a Walnut Creek Police Department spokesperson said roughly 80 people entered the Nordstrom location and stole merchandise. The report said the suspects were in and out of the store within a minute, and that an undetermined amount of merchandise was taken.

NBC Bay Area reporter Jodi Hernandez was near the store at the time of the incident, and she took to Twitter to report that roughly 25 cars blocked the street, and that the people in the cars entered the store and got back into their cars with the merchandise.

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

According to the report, the Walnut Creek Police Department said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, with two arrested for robbery, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property. One of those two, according to the report, is also facing a weapons charge. The report stated the third person was found later and is also facing charges.

NBC News also reported that three Nordstrom employees suffered minor injuries, including one who was pepper sprayed and two others who were punched and kicked. They were treated and released at the scene.

FN reached out to the Walnut Creek Police Department for comment.