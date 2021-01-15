×
No, Nordstrom Didn’t Just Drop Ivanka Trump’s Brand

By Katie Abel
Ivanka Trump was seen wearing a white skirt with yellow flowers in Midtown in New York City.Pictured: Ivanka TrumpRef: SPL5117734 230919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights
Ivanka Trump in New York City, Ny on Sept. 23, 2019.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures / SplashNews.com

No, Nordstrom didn’t just drop Ivanka Trump’s brand. Almost four years after the department store stopped selling the label and more than two years after Trump shut down the business completely, an old story and a new video from The Lincoln Project appear to be firing up Twitter users today.

An article from The Washington Post with the headline “Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump-Branded Clothing and Shoes” from February 2017 is circulating widely — and people either aren’t reading the date on the story or are attempting to stir up another social media drama. FN has reached out to Nordstrom for comment.

Part of the confusion might have stemmed from a parody video posted today by Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed in 2019 by Republicans and former Republicans who wanted to defeat Trump. The group has become known for its viral social videos and commentary on the outgoing President, who leaves office next Wednesday amid a firestorm of controversy.

In 2017, Nordstrom stopped stocking Ivanka Trump’s clothes and shoes because they weren’t selling. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement at the time.

President Trump — who got banned from Twitter for life after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week — used the platform to blast Nordstrom when it first made the decision.

Eventually, the first daughter pulled the plug on her namesake fashion brand altogether.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka said in 2018. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

With a number of companies now cutting ties with the Trump family and its businesses, it is not likely the brand will make a comeback anytime soon.

