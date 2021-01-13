Nike Says It Will Not Support Lawmakers Who Voted to Decertify Presidential Election Results

(Update: 4:45 p.m. ET: The United States House of Representatives voted this afternoon to impeach Pres. Trump, making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.)

Nike Inc. is adding its name to the growing list of large corporations drawing a line in the sand amid national unrest stemming from violent protests at the United State’s Capitol last week that were incited by President Donald Trump.

The athletic behemoth said today that its political action committee will not support any member of Congress who voted to decertify the Electoral College results, adding that it is not yet making contributions at this point in the election cycle.

“Nike’s Political Action Committee helps our employees support elected officials who understand our business and whose values align with our mission of serving athletes,” Nike said in the statement. “These nonpartisan values rely upon upholding the principles of democracy. Although we’re not yet making contributions at this point in the election cycle, Nike’s PAC will not support any member of Congress who ignores these principles, including those who voted to decertify the Electoral College results.”

Nike joins other national companies, including retailers Walmart, Amazon and Target, that have recently moved to pause their political spending or are shifting their PAC strategies as the U.S. grapples with the fallout of last week’s riots, which saw a pro-Trump mob storm the Capitol in hopes of overturning his defeat in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The riots led to five deaths and there remains a threat of possible “armed protests” at all 50 state capitals from Jan. 15 to at least Jan. 20 as well as the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20.

A number of stores near those government seats — including shoe chain DSW, department store Macy’s and family-owned business Comfort One Shoes — told FN today that they are monitoring the situation. The House of Representatives is also set to vote today on whether President Donald Trump will be impeached for the second time. According to the FBI bulletin, there could be an “uprising” if he is removed from his seat before Inauguration Day.