Nike Expands Its New York City Retail Footprint With a Hyperlocal and Women-Led Williamsburg Store

Nike has opened its third Live store in New York City, this time bringing its small-format concept to Brooklyn.

Nike by Williamsburg is the athletic giant’s latest door to open in the Big Apple, and its 12th to use the Nike Live concept. Located at 81 N. 6th St., the store — which the brand said is a pinnacle example of Nike Live — spans two floors and consumes 6,000 square feet of retail space.

Just like other Nike Live stores, the Williamsburg location is inspired by the area and tailored to the local consumer. The store is digitally-enabled, making it an ideal destination for the Nike consumer who is engaged with its apps, such as the Nike App, Nike Running Club and Nike Training Club.

Convenience-led services at the store include Buy Online, Pickup in Store and Digital Orders Returned in Store. Also, shoppers can connect with a store employee via Swoosh Text, an SMS messaging service accessed by texting (646) 225-6537 that allows them to check inventory, ask for product recommendations and more.

“Williamsburg is a vibrant community that is fueled by both lifestyle and performance. Through consumer insights, we know that our Williamsburg consumer is highly engaged across our apps like Nike Running Club and Nike Training Club. We also know that there are large concentrations of buying members in Williamsburg,” Nike Direct North America VP Shannon Glass told FN. “With these insights driving our store strategy, we wanted to create a Nike Live store specifically for the Williamsburg customer to meet their specific needs when it came to Nike products and services.”

A look inside Nike by Williamsburg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The door also has an added emphasis on catering to women. Nike said its footwear and apparel offering is popular with women in the neighborhood, and the store will offer services such as individual bra fitting and styling sessions.

And for the first time in a Nike Live store format, the second floor will feature genderless mannequins, which also includes a gender neutral apparel section with extended sizing.

“We position our Live stores as living retail labs that continuously evolve our product offerings and services to meet the changing demands of the neighborhoods they’re in,” Glass said. “Our Nike by Williamsburg consumer appreciates an inclusive shopping experience, so we introduced a section in the store featuring gender neutral apparel and genderless mannequins. Nike is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and our stores serve as a reflection of our brand values.”

The second floor of Nike by Williamsburg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Beyond its own product, Nike by Williamsburg has also entered into several partnerships with local businesses. For example, it aligned with food and beverage companies Buddies Coffee, Northside Bakery and La Bicyclette Bakery, and the fitness-focused partnerships include Heal Haus, Y7 Studio and Grind House.

“Nike Live stores are built to serve as sport and wellness hubs that bring the neighborhood together. For Nike by Williamsburg, we’ve established partnerships with businesses that share our commitment to bringing sport and wellness to the community, including Heal Haus, Y7 and Grind House. As for our restaurant partnerships — Buddies Coffee, Northside Bakery and La Bicyclette Bakery — we wanted to support local neighborhood businesses while also providing treats that our Williamsburg consumers love,” Glass said.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET, and Sunday from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Another look inside Nike by Williamsburg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The new storefront is part of Nike’s plans to expand its retail footprint throughout North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. During its fiscal Q4 earnings call in June 2020, Nike Inc. president and CEO John Donahoe revealed plans for 150 to 200 monobrand stores, which would be small-format and digitally enabled, and would “accelerate the growth trajectory of Nike’s largest market share opportunity, like women’s and apparel, driving long-term profitability.”

Nike by Williamsburg joins two other Nike Live stores in NYC: Nike by Upper East Side and Nike by Flatiron.