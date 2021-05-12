Did Nicki Minaj Really Crash the Crocs Website?

Yes, you read that right. Nicki Minaj put away her Balenciagas this week and chose to model a pair of hot pink Crocs on Instagram on Monday — and it went viral.

The rap star shared her first social media post since Jan. 9, where she teased an upcoming project that will release on Friday. She posed in nothing but a few well-placed heart pillows and Crocs clogs with Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.

The post has since made waves online. So much so that the Crocs e-commerce website reportedly crashed on Monday night, and the photo received 4.7 million Instagram likes. Currently, Crocs in the similar-looking electric pink clogs style is only available for purchase in sizes 6 and 10.

“So glad I bought my crocs the site is literally down. @Crocs cut my sister @NICKIMINAJ a check,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Google search terms such as “Chanel Croc Charms” and “Nicki Crocs” were also on the rise this week and U.K.-based retailer The Sole Supplier reported that search spiked over 4,900% for pink crocs within the past 24 hours.

Crocs has declined requests for comment.

At the moment, Minaj is not an official Crocs partner. However, the brand has seen success with current collaborators, including Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Post Malone.

The label is on a massive uptick in both sales and awareness with consumers amid the ongoing health pandemic. FN’s 2020 brand of the year has seen a boost in business thanks to aformentioned collaborations, fiscal stimulus and the acceleration of the casualization trend.

Late last month, the clog maker reported 63.6% improvement in Q1 2021 revenues to $460.1 million, compared with consensus bets of $415.3 million.

On the resale market, Crocs is also gaining traction. According to StockX’s most recent Big Facts report, “Pandemic-Era Trends: The Next Chapter,” the brand has seen a 70% increase in average resale price for Q1 2021 compared to the prior year.

Crocs classic clogs typically retail from $40 to $70.

