Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast Are Launching an Exclusive Footwear Collection With 11 Luxury Brands

Neiman Marcus is reimagining a new era of footwear and fashion in partnership with the online platform Hypebeast through the Re-Introduce Yourself fall campaign with a virtual showroom launching today on an exclusive footwear collection from 11 luxury brands.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

This innovative alliance between the streetwear content platform and the luxury retailer will bring a new era of e-commerce for Neiman Marcus shoppers and Hypebeast readers. “We are experiencing extraordinary growth in our luxury business overall with men’s as one of the standout categories and Neiman Marcus continues to focus on creating magic for its customers with one-of-a-kind experiences and products,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus.

The fall initiative will highlight the best footwear designs from 11 luxury brands: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Moncler, Off-White, Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti. This beautiful convergence of editorial storytelling and online shopping will reimagine the luxury market.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Each design will be showcased in a virtual showroom featuring a futuristic digital exhibit that reminisces a contemporary art gallery on Hypebeast’s website; the retailer will rollout content on its own social media platforms. With the growth of remote shopping environments, Neiman Marcus is ready to elevate the experience “with interactive navigation and shoppable annotations calling attention to the sneakers’ unique design details.”

The Hypebeast team and Neiman Marcus will work in unison to deliver high-quality products and exclusive content to generate hype within their audience. But most importantly, create a multi-channel strategy to showcase the products in an interactive digital setting.

The exclusive sneakers are set to be released online on Neimanmarcus.com and will be available at all 37 Neiman Marcus stores.