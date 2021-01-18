How Nordstrom, Patagonia, Kith and More Retailers Are Honoring MLK Day

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

From Nordstrom to Extra Butter, retailers are honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. While some stores remain open and others closed, big box chains and small businesses across the gamut are doing their part to celebrate the holiday through service while also raising awareness for various social causes.

Nordstrom, for instance, has doubled down on its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The retailer announced that it is doubling its charitable giving to nonprofit organizations that promote anti-racism — bringing that total to approximately $1 million a year by 2025. In addition, Nordstrom pledged $500 million in retail sales from Black and Latinx-owned brands, and representation of Black and Latinx populations will be increased by at least 50% in people-manager roles at the mid-and senior levels by end of 2025.

Today, Nordstrom also continues its partnership with civil rights organization National Urban League for a day of service.

Meanwhile, Patagonia announced that it would be closing its locations to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“[We] want to express our deep gratitude for the endurance and courage of Black leaders, activists, artists, visionaries, and voters who are advancing the movement and creating a more just society. We are in your debt. We also know that this is urgent, forever work, and we’re committed and accountable,” the brand posted on Instagram.



DTLR is honoring MLK Day through community service-oriented activations hosted by the sneaker retailer across four major cities. In Detroit and Atlanta, there will be fresh produce giveaways, a community clean up in Philadelphia, and a coat drive in Chicago, according to the company.

Kith remains opens today and it has launched a capsule collection with the MLK Jr. Estate where 100% of the proceeds will be donated. The line included hoodies and sweatshirts featuring archival covers from The New Yorker, illustrated by Diane Ejaita and Edward Sorel, that depict Dr. King. Fifty percent will go to Martin Luther King III’s organization the Drum Major Institute foundation, while the other 50% will be evenly distributed to the Youth Direct Action Fund, March for Our Lives, Do Something and the Alliance for Youth Action.

Extra Butter is also commemorating Dr. King’s legacy by pausing its regularly scheduled social media programming with a “Watch & Listen” series. It will post facts about the civil rights activist throughout the day on its platforms.

“This week as we transition out of a dark 4 years, we must remember the importance of what King fought for- equality, inclusivity, opportunity and peace- in order to move into a more prosperous future,” the company said in a statement on Instagram. “The recent events that took place at our Capital make it clear we still have work to do to squash ignorance and hate. Now, more than ever, it is important to educate and share perspective.”

Martin Luther king. Jr would have been 92 this month.