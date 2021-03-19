MICAM Milano Digital Show: Adding Value at Every Stage

Trade show organizers across the industry have had to reimagine new ways of doing business and MICAM has been leading the charge. MICAM Milano is the latest event that utilizes MICAM’s part­nership with B2B digital wholesale platform NuOrder, to support buyers all the way from product discovery through to order management.

Attendees have always travelled from all over the world to see the brands curated at MICAM Milano, but now the digital-only event let’s all guests take part from wherever they are. Spanning a two-month period, from March 8 – May 8, this edition of MICAM Milano is offering more than just the latest collections. Alongside the carefully curated mix of brands, with a spotlight on sustainable and heritage product, MICAM also offers the full capabilities needed to place and manage orders within the platform.

“Buyers can explore the latest new prod­ucts in an easily navigated environment, ask to make connections with brands, choose among the linesheets and proposals in the catalogue, and customise and finalise orders directly through the platform,” said Siro Badon, presi­dent of MICAM Milano. “Meanwhile, inter­national footwear brands enjoy a privileged channel for promotion among the MICAM Milano global community.”

This comprehensive experience has helped to draw over 1400 registered buy­ers within the first three days of the event. Those buyers are able to explore not just the dedicated online show, but also a full pro­gram of education and innovation discourse through the MICAM X stage.

Throughout the two month show, attendees can enjoy hours of scheduled talks, panels and analysis on some of the most critical topics in the industry today: sustainability, trends and materials, the future of retail, and the intersection of her­itage and future. After the live streaming, these videos will then be uploaded online so that buyers can maximize their experi­ence and catch up on what they’ve missed.

The digital show features a full schedule of programming on key areas like sustainability and the future of retail. CREDIT: Courtesy of MICAM

Footwear’s Future

“Education plays an essential role at times like these,” said Badon. “It offers an opportunity to speed up processes of industrial transfor­mation which were already underway, such as digitization. This is why we have organ­ised, as part of the event, a calendar of more than 60 meetings with the greatest experts in the field, from the worlds of industry, scien­tific research, and institutions.”

MICAM is committed to being the go-to event for all footwear needs, whether that’s to preview new products; assess new trends and market directions; or learn about the technological advancements fueling the industry’s progress. This event is just the newest example of this mission, combining the practicality of the buying process with inspiration and discovery.

Particularly following a year of unfore­seen challenges and fast-paced change, brands and buyers need to find ways to keep ahead of their competition and adapt. MICAM Milano show is designed to give buyers all the tools they need to thrive in this new landscape, with an extra emphasis on the important categories of environmen­tally-conscious and heritage craftsmanship.

“We wish to support the footwear indus­try on the road to the digital transition and this new way of doing business, that is a very important tool at this point in time,” said Badon. “While we wait for things to get back to normal, and for MICAM to be held as a physical trade fair again, we offer customers all the technological support they require to bring supply and demand together. Digital platforms have been, and still are, essential in our industry to sell stock despite the current emergency.

MICAM Milano Digital Show takes place between March 8 – May 8. For more information, click here.