With Golf on the Rise, StockX Will Exclusively Pre-Release the Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G Shoe

Malbon Golf has a cleat with New Balance arriving soon, and the pre-release is exclusive to StockX through its direct-to-consumer product release method, DropX.

Starting today at 12 p.m. ET via StockX.com, golf fans can shoot their shot on “the stock market of things” for a chance to pick up the Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G. The shoe is limited to 250 pairs and is priced at $160.

Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G is predominantly white and dressed with hits of green, which StockX said is inspired by caddie uniforms at The Masters. The cleat is completed with a classic gum outsole, which serves as a nod to OG sneaker culture, and traction spikes built for the green.

Also, exclusive to the DropX pre-release is a StockX-branded towel, which will be included with every purchase.

If you miss out on the DropX launch, a broader release of the Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G is slated for Aug. 26.

Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The timing of the release couldn’t be more appropriate. According to StockX, the platform has experienced a surge of interest in golf as of late, with sales of golf shoes up 270% year-over-year for the 12 months ending in July, and the term “golf” having been searched roughly 12,000 times.

Also, StockX announced this month that it had entered a multifaceted partnership with Malbon Golf, which will yield exclusive releases, product placement on the marketplace and content initiatives.

StockX introduced DropX in August 2020 with an exclusive Funko Pop! Rocks release alongside Colombian musician J Balvin. Most recently, StockX utilized its direct-to-consumer product release method to drop the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection makeup set in July.