Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns to NYC Streets for Its 95th Annual Presentation

Macy’s Inc. and the city of New York announced the return of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for its 95th year.

The parade is known as an event that marks the turn of the fall season and kicks off the countdown to holiday festivities with the help of some signature character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and even Santa Claus.

In order to make sure that participants and staff will remain safe and healthy after the festivities, Macy’s worked closely with the city to create an event production plan that coincides with current protocols and regulations set by the CDC.

The city of New York will manage and oversee public viewing locations and safety procedures within designated portions of the parade route — details will be announced as they develop.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience.”

The parade will take place on the streets of Manhattan and will air nationwide on NBC on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m to noon across all timezones.