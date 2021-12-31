How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

Th recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open.

The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers.

At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping a store open while cases surge. Plus, vaccine and mask mandates have helped alleviate some of the fears of keeping a store open during a pandemic.

Apple temporarily closed all of its New York City stores for in-person shopping earlier this week but is now allowing customers to come in on a limited basis, after facing backlash. Walmart temporarily closed two stores in New Jersey for pandemic-related reasons.

FN reached out to other companies to hear about how they are keeping their stores safe and functional. None mentioned any plans for store closures at this time.

Here’s what they had to say:

Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus, which operates two Bergdorf Goodman stores in Manhattan, said it has no plans to close stores at this time.

“There is no higher priority than the safety and well-being of our customers, associates, and brand partners,” a Neiman Marcus spokesperson said. “We’ve taken several steps throughout the pandemic in support of our customers, associates, and brand partners, including increased safety and enhanced cleanliness measures in our stores, distribution centers, and offices. We have been actively monitoring updates from the CDC and other health experts to adjust our policies during the pandemic. While we don’t have plans to temporarily close stores at this time, we will continue to maintain our focus and will remain ready to react and adjust as needed in order to ensure the safety of our customers, associates, and brand partners.”

Nordstrom

A Nordstrom representative said the company is implementing advanced safety and cleanliness measures throughout all store locations.

Macy’s