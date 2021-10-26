Macy’s Will be Closed on Thanksgiving for the Second Year in a Row

Macy’s has decided to close its stores on Thanksgiving this year.

The department store, which has over 500 locations across the U.S., will be closed on Nov. 25., or Thanksgiving Day, with curbside pickup available at select stores. The store will reopen to the public on Nov. 26 for Black Friday sales at 6 a.m. local time.

Macy’s is also rolling out deals as early as Nov. 3, with Black Friday specials available between Nov. 23 and 27 via macys.com, the Macy’s app, and in stores. Macy’s will also be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and has worked closely with the city to create an event production plan that coincides with current protocols and regulations set by the CDC. The parade will take place on the streets of Manhattan and will air nationwide on NBC on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m to noon across all timezones.

This year marks the second year that Macy’s will remain closed on Thanksgiving, following a decision made in 2020 amid the pandemic. Prior to last year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush, especially in large department stores like Macy’s. This year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day.