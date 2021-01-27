Men & Women Agree: These Two Shoe Brands Were Hot, Hot, Hot in Q4

Comfort reigned supreme in the final quarter of 2020, with slippers and clogs emerging as a breakout category. According to The Lyst Index’s quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, Birkenstock and Ugg led the pack during the holiday season, resonating with consumers during a time when demand for heels and dress shoes has dramatically slowed.

Searches for casual items, such as slippers, skyrocketed 242% in Q4, compared with the same period in 2019, said Lyst. Birkenstock’s shearling-lined Boston clogs ranked as the second hottest women’s product. Searches for the style soared 367% year-over-year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Birkenstock Boston Shearling, $165.

What’s more: Birkenstock clogs are connecting not only with women but with men, too. The unlined Boston version also appeared on the list of men’s hottest products for the second consecutive quarter.

Birkenstock, which took home the 2020 FN Achievement Award for Brand of the Year, has been building momentum in recent years. And with the pandemic giving the comfort category an extra nudge, its moment has arrived. Earlier last year, Lyst reported that the Birkenstock Arizona sandal was the most-searched shoe in the world during Q2.

Searches for Ugg shoes also surged in Q4, with its gender-neutral products connecting with men and women. For example, the Ugg Scuff Deco slippers made an appearance on the men’s hottest product list. And the brand’s Classic Ulta Mini boots topped the women’s list, coming in fifth place.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, $140.

Ugg has been a significant revenue booster for parent company Deckers Brands. The footwear label saw a 2.5% gain in sales to $415.1 million in Q2.