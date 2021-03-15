Loft will soon drop plus sizes — and customers are taking to social media to criticize the brand’s decision.

In a post on Twitter, the women’s clothier confirmed that its size offering will run from 00 to 18 or XXS through XXL come the fall season. Its website currently has a separate landing page for plus-size items and carries up to a size 26.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing business challenges, we have had to make some difficult decisions, which does impact our plus collection,” the chain wrote on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize for any disappointment.”

Some customers blasted the decision: Angel Dillion, the user who questioned the brand’s move to discontinue its plus line, wrote, “That doesn’t ‘impact [y]our plus collection’; it completely eliminates it.”

Another user by the name of Rachael Footlick said, “This is beyond disgusting. Since the inception of your plus line I have been a loyal and avid customer. You just canceled me and simultaneously made me (and every other beautiful plus customer) feel that I am now not a worthy customer. You should have and could have done better.”

In addition, user Jessica Hill explained, “A majority of my wardrobe is Loft plus size, and I recommended many women (plus AND standard size) to your brand as a result of your inclusivity. What a disappointment. You should rethink this while there’s still a brand to save.”

Customers also assailed the chain on Facebook and Instagram for limiting sizes. In a comment on Loft’s most recent post on Instagram, user Amanda Brooke Etkind wrote, “There are so many other ways to scale back rather than alienate an entire portion of your customer base.” User Sarah Rose Stuart added, “You are failing your plus size customers and those of us who want to support brands that are more inclusive. This is not what we are looking for.”

According to market researcher IBISWorld, plus-size women’s clothing represents a $9.8 billion market this year. It suggested that adults between 46 and 64 years old are a “key demographic” for plus-size women’s apparel. What’s more, it expects the number of adults aged 20 through 64 to rise, “representing a potential opportunity for the industry.”

FN has reached out to new owner Sycamore Partners for comment. The private equity firm bought the Loft brand as well as sister labels Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey for $540 million last year during a bankruptcy auction held by former parent Ascena Retail Group Inc.