Liberty Fairs Puts Future Trade Shows on Hold

Popular men’s and women’s contemporary trade show Liberty Fairs is going on hiatus.

In an announcement this week, the Liberty Fairs team said that it is hitting pause on hosting shows at least through the winter season as the team takes the time to re-evaluate how it operates and implements new initiatives.

“While it has always been our mission to showcase the rising talent and innovations within the men’s and women’s fashion industry through highly impactful trade shows and events, we feel there is no better time than now to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit the forward-thinking and heritage brands we serve,” the company said in a statement.

A look at Liberty Fairs’ Miami show in July. CREDIT: Courtesy of Liberty Fairs

“Impact has always been sacred to me,” co-founder of Liberty Fairs Sharifa Murdock said in a statement. “As a foundation, I realize that the decision to pause not only affects my partners, but the creatives whose brands we dote on, the manufacturers, logistics teams, and everyone in between. Liberty Fairs is a people-first organization, and we plan to keep it that way. We’re besting our best for our staff, our designers, to build bigger, wider, and forward. We hope it’s a movement you want to be part of. And let’s not call it a comeback. We’re trading reactivity for proactivity.”

Liberty Fairs was founded in 2013 by Murdock and fashion veteran Sam Ben-Avraham as a contemporary men’s fashion and lifestyle trade show. Over the years, the show grew to add women’s and unisex categories with the addition of the Cabana swim show and the contemporary Capsule trade fair.

In July, Liberty teamed up with its sister show Cabana to host its first physical event since February 2020 in Miami. The trade show then partnered with LA Men’s Market to debut its first-ever show in Los Angeles in August, marking an end to its presence in the massive Las Vegas market.