Kohl’s Is Offering Bonuses Between $100 and $400 as it Looks to Hire 90,000 Seasonal Employees

Kohl’s employees who work this holiday season are eligible to receive a hefty bonus. Hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center employees who work through the holidays can receive a bonus between $100 and $400, a part of a new bonus program announced in July.

The move comes as Kohl’s looks to hire about 90,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment center, including its recently opened e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio.

“Our seasonal hiring plans this year are on par with goals over the last few years as we continue to see consumer demand in store and through our digital channels including Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App,” said Kohl’s chief people officer Marc Chini. “Our front-line associates are pivotal to bringing the holiday shopping experience to life for the millions of customers who choose Kohl’s, and we look forward to delivering a comfortable, convenient and safe shopping experience for our customers again this year.”

Kohl’s also wants to fill beauty advisor roles in its Sephora shop in shops across 200 in Kohl’s stores. In December, Kohl’s announced a 10-year partnership with Sephora to roll out 850 Sephora shop-in-shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023. The launch began in August, with 200 of these stores set to open in 2021.

The bonus announcement comes amid predictions of a rough holiday season this year, due to shipping delays and a general worker shortage. A survey of retail executives conducted in July by management consulting company Korn Ferry found that 51% of participants are having moderate trouble hiring store employees.