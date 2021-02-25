Kith Paris Opens on Friday — Here’s What Is Inside Its Largest Store to Date

Kith will soon make its Paris debut.

The famed boutique and brand is scheduled to open its Paris door — located at 49 Rue Pierre Charron — on Feb. 26. It is the company’s first-ever European flagship store, which is also its largest location to date, spanning 16,000 square feet over three floors. (As with all Kith doors, the Paris location was designed by Snarkitecture.)

Aside from being its largest store, Kith Paris also will offer customers with “a holistic lifestyle experience,” featuring the Kith Treats cereal and ice cream bar (designed with stainless steel, Carrara marble and parlor-style cereal canisters on the wall) and a Kith for Sadelle’s restaurant, in addition to the retail space.

A look at Kith Treats inside the Kith Paris location. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

The store features aspects familiar to Kith customers. For instance, the barrel-vaulted ceiling above the Carrara marble-tiled entryway is adorned with plaster cast sneakers. (Instead of Jordans, the Nike Air Max 1 was selected as a tribute to the Pompidou Center.)

It also was built with several fresh additions, sure to appeal to its biggest fans. For starters, the aforementioned Sadelle’s — which Kith stated is the first international outpost for the restaurant — is located in a glass-covered courtyard adjacent to Kith Treats. It will offer a one-of-a-kind brunch menu with “New York classics and caviar offerings,” as well as the Babka Swirl ice cream confection that was once offered at Kith Treats SoHo. Also in the courtyard utilizes are Carrara marble-tiled floors and a floor-to-ceiling plant wall, which was designed by botanist Patrick Blanc and reimagined for Kith by landscape design firm Jardins de Babylone.

A look at Sadelle’s inside Kith Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

As for its elevated retail experience, each room on the first floor was designed with different materials to offer a unique experience. The men’s apparel space, for example, features walnut wood paneling and brass racks, and the women’s apparel space includes a custom walnut and Carrara staircase and a mirrored room with multi-colored herringbone marble tiled floors. And the footwear room, which is positioned across a mezzanine that looks over the courtyard, is built with three oversized colored benches and high ceilings. Lastly, a basement level is the home to a rotating activation space, which will include “immersive and experiential touch points” that will showcase Kith’s latest releases and partnerships.

The footwear selection inside Kith Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

In addition to the store, Kith confirmed it will soon reveal its European online store, which the retailer stated will allow product to fulfill locally with reduced duty-free shipping costs.

Hours at Kith Paris are from 10 a.m. CET to 7 p.m. CET.

With COVID-19 still present, the Kith Paris store will be opened via appointment in accordance with government mandates, takeout service will be the only option for Kith Treats at the moment and Sadelle’s won’t be fully up and running until regulations state its safe for dine-in restaurants to operate as normal.

Appointments will be handled via drawing, and customers can try for a time slot at Rendezvous.kith.com.

The plaster cast Nike Air Max 1 sneakers on the ceiling of Kith Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

The look at part of the women’s apparel room inside Kith Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith