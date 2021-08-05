Ronnie Fieg Announces Kith Is Opening a Flagship Store in Hawaii

Ronnie Fieg revealed major news today regarding Kith with a simple statement.

“Kith is opening a flagship in Hawaii this month,” Fieg wrote on his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts today.

Along with the news of a new Kith location, Fieg shared an image of a Nike Air Force 1 collaboration, a predominantly white look with a teal collar and a hit of the hue on the upper, sitting atop a sail midsole and outsole. The look also features a panel on the upper with repeated Kith branding.

The collab is reminiscent of another Fieg design, the Nike Air Force 1 created to celebrate the renowned brand and retailer’s first location in Paris. The sneaker released exclusively at the new Kith Paris flagship on Feb. 26., and retailed for $159 (130 euros).

Although Fieg revealed news of the new Kith door, no other details were shared.

Fieg has kept busy as of late with brick-and-mortar expansion. In February, Kith Paris opened, the company’s first-ever European flagship store, which is also its largest location to date, spanning 16,000 square feet over three floors. The store is located at 49 Rue Pierre Charron, and as with all Kith doors, it was designed by Snarkitecture. In February, Kith revealed that the Paris door would offer customers “a holistic lifestyle experience,” featuring the Kith Treats cereal and ice cream bar and a Kith for Sadelle’s restaurant, in addition to the retail space.