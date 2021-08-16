Kith Hawaii Opens This Week and Is Celebrating With an Exclusive Nike Air Force 1

Ronnie Fieg announced early this month a Kith flagship in Hawaii was opening soon. And today, Kith revealed images of a special Nike Air Force 1 created to commemorate the opening.

The Kith for Nike Air Force 1 “Hawaii,” which is inspired by the map of Hawaii, is executed with white leather uppers that are paired with light blue hits on the velvet lining and embroidered mini-toe Swoosh branding. Also, the tongue label features “Kith Air Force 1” above a map of Hawaii, the quarter panels include a stamped Kith monogram pattern and the sole unit is delivered in a vintage beige hue. Rounding out the look are special Kith Air logos that are both embroidered on the heel tabs and printed on the footbeds.

Kith will deliver the Nike Air Force 1 “Hawaii” exclusively at the Hawaii door. Retail price is $130.

Kith for Nike Air Force 1 “Hawaii.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith Hawaii is slated to open on Aug. 20, located in Honolulu inside the Royal Hawaiian Center at 2301 Kalakaua Avenue. Inside, consumers can expect to find Kith apparel and a selection of footwear for men, women and kids. The brand and retailer stated it will open in accordance with government mandates to ensure the safety and well-being shoppers.

The Air Force 1 for Hawaii is reminiscent of another Fieg design, the Nike Air Force 1 created to celebrate the renowned brand and retailer’s first location in Paris. It released exclusively at the Kith Paris flagship on Feb. 26., and retailed for $159 (130 euros).