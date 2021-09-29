Kith Creates ‘The KXTH Book’ to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary and Reveal Its Elevated Fall 2021 Collections

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Kith is taking a look back at its biggest moments while looking ahead about the moments its about to create.

Arriving before month’s end is “The KXTH Book,” a 300-page book replete with memories from Kith‘s past decade, as well as interviews with some of its partners and friends of the brand. What’s more, “The KXTH Book” will serve as a first look at some of the collections that Kith will release for the rest of 2021, which will replace a traditional fashion show presentation.

In a statement, Kith said its upcoming collection for the fall is its most elevated to date. For its Fall 1 collection, Kith shot the range on family and friends of the brand, a list that features Raekwon, Daniel Arsham, Nigel Sylvester, Victor Cruz and others. As for Fall 2, Kith paid homage to its roots in New York City, tapping iconic actors with ties to the Big Apple such as Adrien Brody, Michael J. Fox and Bobby Cannavale.

To create “The KXTH Book” was put together by several people of note in the worlds of media and fashion. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg served as its artistic director, and longtime GQ creative director Jim Moore held the same title for this book. Also, Eugene Tong served as style director, Sebastian Kim was the principal photographer and Jian DeLeon was the editorial director.

Victor Cruz featured in “The KXTH Book.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Beyond the physical copy, Kith confirmed that it has created a special digital experience for those who purchased the book. According to Kith, those who buy the book will have exclusive early access to select styles from the upcoming collections ahead of their release. This will include Kith Fall 1 and 2, Kith & Nike for the New York Knicks 2021, Kith for Star Wars, Kith for Timberland, Kith for Birkenstock, Kith for Monopoly and Kith for Adidas Terrex.

“The KXTH Book” arrives Sept. 30 at all Kith stores. It will also be available online via Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET and EU.Kith.com at 11 a.m. CET.

Kith will deliver its Fall 1 collection on Oct. 8.