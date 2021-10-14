×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian’s Hot Pink Catsuit & Hidden Heels for ‘SNL’ Are Driving Search Trends, According to Lyst

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Saturday Night Live – Season 47
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 45 Images

Kim Kardashian made a splash during her “Saturday Night Live” debut last week. Now, the star’s outfit is raising a variety of searches, according to Lyst.

During her opening monologue, Kardashian wore a pink velvet bodysuit with attached gloves and pointed-toe heels from Balenciaga. The outfit was similar to several of the brand’s pink catsuits in different fabrics, but similar silhouettes, that she wore before and after her “SNL” debut. The KKW Beauty founder’s outfit spiked searches for “velvet catsuits” by 117% in under two days, according to Lyst. “Balenciaga” searches also rose by 47% during this time.

Kim Kardashian, Saturday Night Live, Balenciaga, pointed heels, stiletto heels, catsuit, feather coat
Kim Kardashian celebrates hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ with an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City.
CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Shoe-wise, Kardashian’s pointed hidden heels were most akin to sock boots — which regularly feature structured heels or pumps with loose uppers like knee-high socks. Her footwear caused searches for “sock boots” to skyrocket by 61% over the weekend.

Finally, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s series of pink Balenciaga outfits, naturally, increased searches for the color pink. An 82% rise in searches occurred from her “Saturday Night Live”-related outfits.

Coined her “Balenciaga era” on social media, it’s clear that Kardashian’s most recent outfits have been directly influenced by the Paris-based brand under Demna Gvasalia’s creative direction. In recent weeks, the majority of her looks have incorporated oversized outerwear and top-handle bags from the luxury label. Most prominently, however, have been her slim-fitting pants with attached heels, pointed-toe boots and full-coverage bodysuits like those she wore while filming “Saturday Night Live.”

See more of Kim Kardashian’s style over the years

Sam Edelman Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Sam Edelman Selects its Fall Footwear Pick

Sam Edelman's stylish Laguna Chelsea Boot that sports a "heavily lugged sole" is a versatile complement to fall fashion looks.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad