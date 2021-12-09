Kids Foot Locker Launches a New Play-Focused Community Concept — With the First Store Opening in Miami

Kids Foot Locker has unveiled a new store concept with a new, young generation of sneakerheads in mind.

The retailer has introduced a format that is focused on serving local communities by offering a full-family experience, dubbed “House of Play.” The first store to open under this concept is in Miami.

Kids Foot Locker said via statement that the store spans more than 8,000 square feet and delivers a kids-first experience, which includes interactive playscapes, engaging activity areas and the latest and greatest in footwear and apparel. Shoppers can expect product from brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, Crocs, Timberland and others, in sizing from babies to big kids. Kids Foot Locker explained it will separate areas by age groups in terms that are easily understandable to kids such as toddler and baby, little kids and kids.

Each shopping area will feature activity spaces that are tailored to each age group, which Kids Foot Locker said will enable interactive play and self-expression. The middle of the store is a highly modular playscape that the retailer described as “a communal activity area for kids of all ages to play and engage.” The central playscape, according to the company, will allow for in-store events and community-focused programming. And the Kids, Little Kids, and Toddler and Baby area feature age-appropriate activity spaces such as padded climbing structures, study tables and stools.

“We want all Foot Locker customers to have a shopping experience tailored to them, from the littlest sneakerheads to their parents”, Kids Foot Locker VP and GM Jill Feldman said. “Our ‘House of Play’ Community Store in Miami is just the beginning of how we at Kids Foot Locker are looking to revolutionize the experience for kids of all ages when shopping for their favorite apparel, sneakers, and accessories.”

Foot Locker confirmed more of these stores will come in 2022, including one in Dallas in January.

The Kids Foot Locker “House of Play” store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kids Foot Locker

A look inside the Kids Foot Locker “House of Play” store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kids Foot Locker