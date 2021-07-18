Jordan Brand Opens a New Store in Dubai

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

Jordan Brand has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint in Dubai.

The company has opened a new concept store in the Dubai Mall, a space spanning 2,500 square-feet with “a sport-focused layout” that Jordan Brand has also employed for Jumpman LA in Los Angeles, as well as its Jordan 1 Hongxing and Jordan 9 Guanghua doors in China.

The new storefront, according to Jordan Brand, creates a “refined, sensory space” that connects people to the region’s artistic traditions, and is an execution of the Nike Inc. connected marketplace vision where “the visceral experience of a physical store and the intuitive solutions of digital shopping go hand in hand.”

The footwear selection inside the new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Inside, consumers can expect to see the latest in footwear and apparel, which is surrounded by art from several artists including Jason Seife, a Syrian-American who recreates traditional Persian carpet patterns onto canvas. For the fresh Dubai door, Seife painted onto backboards and basketball sculptures in colors long synonymous with Jordan Brand.

“It’s exciting to see the line between design and art-making continue to blur thanks to projects like this,” Seife said in a statement. “Between artists like myself and Jordan Brand, we can create in-store experiences that highlight the products alongside the art, helping connect this cool relationship among artwork, inspiration and product excellence.”

The art of Seife inside the Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand