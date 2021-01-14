Joor Announces 13 New Virtual Fashion Events and Launches Its Own Year-Round Marketplaces

Brands and buyers learned to conduct their business virtually last year, taking advantage of new digital showroom technology to recreate trade events online. As the industry continues to navigate a restricted environment, 2021 is set to host several more virtual shows. Today, digital wholesale platform Joor announced a calendar of 13 new global fashion events, in addition to two of its own virtual marketplaces.

Joor, along with showroom platforms like NuOrder and BrandLab, helped reimagine several fashion buying events in 2020, when in-person gatherings were prohibited. In partnership with industry organizations like the British Fashion Council, Joor used its Passport platform to recreate the buying experience. Through Joor Passport, brands could showcase new collections and host appointments with buyers; buyers could explore product and place orders, all within one platform.

“Despite the disruption experienced in the industry last year, virtual shows saw strong acceptance and were met with great success,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “This year, JOOR Passport will continue moving fashion commerce forward with the advantage of advance planning. While we absolutely believe in-person shows will return, we also know that digital engagement is here to stay.”

As part of its 2021 calendar, Joor has announced that it will exclusively power London Fashion Week, as well as events like Premium + SEEK, Brazil Footwear and Liberty + LA Men’s Market. The full list of 13 events will all launch in the next two months.

In addition to this roster of global fashion events, Joor will also launch its own virtual marketplaces that will be available year-round. The disruption of the fashion calendar has increased industry discussion about whether traditional collection timelines are still relevant for a modern consumer. Beginning with Joor Showcase and Destination Italy, these marketplaces will operate 365 days a year, for maximum accessibility.

Digital showroom platforms provides a virtual alternative to physical appointments and trade show browsing. CREDIT: Sophia Wallace

Joor Showcase will highlight both men’s and women’s collections, from a curated selection of over 400 brands. Apparel, accessories and footwear will all be available in the virtual showroom format, accessible through Joor Passport. Designers of color and female designers will be highlighted, in order to promote inclusivity and allow for buyers to easily diversify their assortments.

Destination Italy, meanwhile, will be used as an exclusive marketplace for Italian heritage brands. Joor has a particularly large number of luxury brands within its customer base; participants will include Sergio Rossi, MSGM and Red Valentino.

Now in their second year, these virtual events are expected to draw large numbers, now that the industry has adapted to the format. To date, Joor Passport has been used to host 17 global events, counting more than 139,000 visitors from 129 countries. These large attendances have driven business: over 500,000 items have been sold through Passport.

“Virtual trade shows are keeping the fashion industry running, plain and simple,” said Gemma Juviler, commercial director of British Fashion Council. “Thanks to Joor Passport, we’re looking forward to a strong season. Our partnership with Joor has allowed us to strengthen our designers’ position in the global market in some very challenging times.”