Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Opens First Retail Concept at Selfridges London

American luxury fashion label Fear of God has hopped the pond to open its first physical retail location at Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship in London. This marks the Los Angeles-based menswear brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail concept globally.

Located within the department store’s first-floor menswear department, the space was designed by Fear of God founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo, in partnership with Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger. It incorporates the same spirit as Fear of God’s L.A. headquarters, keeping the distinctive shapes, pieces, warmth and tone.

Custom mirror-finished stainless-steel racks and bladed shelving set against matte gray plaster walls and warm gray carpet serve as the foundational canvas of the space, showcasing Fear of God’s mainline collection, featuring the brand’s Italian-made suiting, hand-knits and accessories, paired with American-made sportswear.

CREDIT: Lewis Ronald for Selfridges London

“We wanted to create something custom to the Selfridges space that kept the DNA of the Fear of God headquarters,” said Willo Perron, partner at Perron-Roettinger, in a statement. “The language is based in pure materials and simple geometric forms, all in natural tones, a nod to the essentialism of the collection.”

“We are thrilled to open the world’s first permanent Fear of God store at Selfridges, Oxford Street,” added Bosse Myhr, director of womenswear and menswear at Selfridges. “Jerry Lorenzo’s distinct vision for the brand continues to redefine the meaning of American luxury.”

This is the latest advancement for Fear of God and Lorenzo, who was honored as Designer of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards late last month. “I’m betting on myself in the way that I see the world — the way a newer world sees the world,” Lorenzo told FN in November. “The world today is a juxtaposition of so many different things, and I think our kids represent so many different cultures. I just so happen to understand the nuances of what our following is exposed to.”